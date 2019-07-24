View video and photo gallery from events during the second day of Scouts from more than 150 countries represented at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, held on the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.
1 of 21
Scouts, from Taiwan, waving to other scouts on top of the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Cory Puckett, Boy Scout from Girard, KS, looking over the site of the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Boy Scouts Kai Leedy, of Bellingham, WA and Everett Hotter, of Potamac, MD, looking over patches to trade out during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Connor Freebairn, of Australia, takes a selfie of scouts from his country and Holland during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Kathleen Strous, of Columbus, OH, places a pledge on a cable on top of the Sustainability Treehouse, to live a more earth friendy life, during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Caro Van Andel, of Netherlands, places a pledge on a cable on top of the Sustainability Treehouse, to live a more earth friendy life, during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Thomas Franks, left, Alex Li and Michael Shetron, watch John Shetron, all scouts from Batesville, AK, peddle the bike at the Recyclotron station in the Sustainability Treehouse that demonstrates on how to save energy during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Frank McAllister, right, directs scouts into the Sustainability Treehouse during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts from different countries singing songs together during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts crossing over the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts cchecking out the view from the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts trading patches and other merchandise during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts Nico Laden, left, Lino Rey, Tim Oesch, Benedikt Morchett and Andi Schaub, of Switzerland, display a banner to other scouts on the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Women scouts from Chile, on the Consul Energy Bridge, waving at other scouts during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Tom Irin, of England, zips through the woods on the Canopy Tour during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sophia Cook, makes a jump at the Action Point Skate during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ryan Mast, of Texas, makes a jump at the Action Point Skate Park during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Salvatore Niels, learning how to juggle during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Jonathan Pan, of Australia, watching scouts skate boarding during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts heading to different activities during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts heading to different activities during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: 24th World Scout Jamboree
1 of 21
Scouts, from Taiwan, waving to other scouts on top of the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Cory Puckett, Boy Scout from Girard, KS, looking over the site of the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Boy Scouts Kai Leedy, of Bellingham, WA and Everett Hotter, of Potamac, MD, looking over patches to trade out during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Connor Freebairn, of Australia, takes a selfie of scouts from his country and Holland during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Kathleen Strous, of Columbus, OH, places a pledge on a cable on top of the Sustainability Treehouse, to live a more earth friendy life, during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Caro Van Andel, of Netherlands, places a pledge on a cable on top of the Sustainability Treehouse, to live a more earth friendy life, during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Thomas Franks, left, Alex Li and Michael Shetron, watch John Shetron, all scouts from Batesville, AK, peddle the bike at the Recyclotron station in the Sustainability Treehouse that demonstrates on how to save energy during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Frank McAllister, right, directs scouts into the Sustainability Treehouse during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts from different countries singing songs together during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts crossing over the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts cchecking out the view from the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts trading patches and other merchandise during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts Nico Laden, left, Lino Rey, Tim Oesch, Benedikt Morchett and Andi Schaub, of Switzerland, display a banner to other scouts on the Consul Energy Bridge during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Women scouts from Chile, on the Consul Energy Bridge, waving at other scouts during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Tom Irin, of England, zips through the woods on the Canopy Tour during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sophia Cook, makes a jump at the Action Point Skate during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ryan Mast, of Texas, makes a jump at the Action Point Skate Park during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Salvatore Niels, learning how to juggle during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Jonathan Pan, of Australia, watching scouts skate boarding during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts heading to different activities during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Scouts heading to different activities during the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Betty Joe Amick, 71 of Beaver, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Services will be 12 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, Brethren Rd, Crab Orchard, WV with Pastor Roger Tolliver officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit wi…
Shawn Ullerup, beloved son and brother, lost his battle with cancer and liver disease on July 22, 2019 at age 45. Shawn was born November 30, 1973 in Beckley, WV to parents Harry and Myra (Hill) Ullerup. Shawn lost his Mother in in 2004 to lung cancer, but his memory will live on through his…
In an appearance in Beckley, recently, Gov. Jim Justice told a local businessman, "You've got to have your eyes closed driving around” not to see economic growth. How do you see economic growth in southern West Virginia?