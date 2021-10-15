Competitors from across the globe got ready before the start of the first day of the ArenaMend Classic at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Thursday. The show jumping competition is bringing around 200 professional riders from all over the world to compete for a maximum of $500,000 prize money. The event is the first of its kind at The Greenbrier Resort and the first time in the United States that a resort has hosted a horse show. It is also the first carbon neutral horse show. 

GALLERY: ArenaMend Classic at The Greenbrier

1 of 8

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video