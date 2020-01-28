Braden Daniels, a student at Victory Baptist Academy (VBA) in Raleigh County, has received a composite score of 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) test — the highest score that can be received.
Daniels, son of Brandon and Janelle Daniels and a senior at the school, earned the highest possible ACT composite score after being a student at VBS since he was in Pre-K.
VBA officials said Daniels has excelled in academic and extracurricular activities throughout his school career, and the score takes into consideration his hard work and effort.
When asked what advice he has for other students taking the ACT, Daniels replied, “The biggest thing is not to overthink or stress about it too much,” and he looks forward to the countless opportunities this achievement will provide him.
Fewer than half of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores, and the score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
In a letter to the Daniels recognizing his achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda stated, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.
ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH