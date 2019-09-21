The Greenbrier Historical Society’s annual membership meeting will take the form of a Victorian river picnic at the historic Elmhurst estate in Caldwell beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Premier Bank is the event’s sponsor.
Built beside the Greenbrier River in 1824, Elmhurst served as an inn and tavern along the original Midland Trail, now U.S. 60. Those attending the Oct. 4 event are encouraged (though not required) to don Victorian costumes and to enjoy picnic activities such as lawn games, paper crafts and dancing.
Dinner will consist of traditional picnic fare, such as sandwiches, cold fried chicken, salads, fruit, cheese and desserts. Attendees will have an opportunity to support the society’s future programming by bidding in the pie auction. The historical society will also use this event as the starting point for sales of a limited run of the Edward Beyer print of 1854 Lewisburg.
Tickets are on sale now at www.greenbrierhistorical.org or in person at North House Museum or the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in downtown Lewisburg. General admission to the event is $35; historical society members will pay $25.
Elmhurst is at 35336 Midland Trail East in Caldwell.
Tina Alvey