Authorities have arrested a Victor man on felony charges involving minors.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, arrest warrants regarding the solicitation of minors were served Wednesday on Billy James Keeney, 42.
A press release from Fridley said that two victims came forward during the course of an investigation, which resulted in criminal charges being filed.
Keeney has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, three counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, three counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, and three counts of soliciting a minor via computer.
He now awaits court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.