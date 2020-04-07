The couple whose bodies were discovered inside a house that burned near Ronceverte last week have been identified as Joseph Daniel Foster, 72, and his wife, Daisy Ethel Foster, 51.
Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, according to a press release issued by Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
Members of the sheriff’s office, the state fire marshal’s office and the West Virginia State Police are involved in the probe. Sheriff’s Lt. G.R. Workman is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.
Tina Alvey