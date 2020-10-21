VFW Auxiliary 4326 President, Crystal Warner, encourages students to participate in the VFW’s annual youth scholarship competition which has a Nov. 25 deadline.
According to vfw.org, each year, more than $3 million in scholarships are awarded to students across the country.
The program divides the scholarships based on levels of education: the Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition applies to high school students grades nine through 12 and the Patriot’s Pen written essay competition applies to middle school students grades six through eight.
Warner states that public school students, as well as those in private schools or those receiving an education via homeschooling can participate in the competition.
“Dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of America,” the VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are designed to help foster patriotism among today’s youth, which is accomplished by assigning patriotic themes to the essays.
This year, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay, which must be three to five minutes long, is themed “Is This the County the Founders Envisioned?”
The Patriots Pen written essay must answer the theme, “What is Patriotism to Me?”
The essays are judged on various elements such as originality, creativeness, if it is well-written or well-presented, if it is coherent, and if it supports the chosen theme.
Both the Voice of Democracy local winner and the Patriot’s Pen local winner will receive up to $100 from VFW Auxiliary 4326 in Sophia.
From there, they will compete at the district level, then the state level as they move on to the national competition for the opportunity to win the top scholarship prize of $5,000 for the national winner at the middle school level and $30,000 at the high school level.
Those who win at the state level also receive a full scholarship to any in-state college, according to Warner.
In 2019, Post 4326 had a local scholarship winner from Liberty High School who went all the way to the national competitions but did not win.
In the past, the post has had students place Top 15 at Nationals.
“We just want to encourage as many students as possible to participate,” Warner said. “Those wanting to can contact me personally and I will help get their essays to the right place.”
Essays are required to be turned in to a local VFW post by October 31.
Post 4326 is located at 1000 Midway Rd in Sophia, WV 25921.
Crystal Warner can be reached via phone at 304-640-5379 or email at crystalsluv2u@yahoo.com.