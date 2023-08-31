The city of Beckley is helping pave the way for a new veterans nursing home in the city.
During a recent meeting, the Beckley Common Council approved an ordinance that would allow long-term care facilities, commonly referred to as nursing homes, in districts zoned B-1 (neighborhood-highway business) and B-2 (general business).
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the ordinance was specifically introduced to allow for the new veterans nursing home which the state plans to build on a 12-acre plot of land adjacent to Jackie Withrow Hospital, off Eisenhower Drive in East Beckley.
City Attorney Bill File said the city already has other districts where long-term care facilities are permitted. He added that other cities in West Virginia also permit long-term care facilities in B-1 and B-2 districts.
In March, Gov. Jim Justice ceremonially signed a contract launching the design and engineering work on the Beckley nursing home, which will be the second of its kind in the state, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The 120-bed facility will offer 20 beds for veterans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Justice, with the state Legislature’s full support, has earmarked funds in the state’s budget to serve as a match for federal grant dollars.
The facility will be designed around the Veterans Health Administration’s Small House Model, which features clusters of “neighborhood” housing areas with private rooms and community spaces that adjoin shared, fully accessible kitchens.
A partnership of SFCS Architects and Thrasher Engineering will oversee the architectural and engineering work for the Beckley facility.
Potential names for the facility are still being considered from among several highly decorated West Virginia veterans.
The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance operates the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility (Clarksburg), the West Virginia Veterans Home (Barboursville), the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery (Institute) and 16 field and claims offices throughout the state.
