Sunday, Nov. 10
l DuBois on Main will host a special Veterans Day observance from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the group’s community room at 116 Main St. in Mount Hope. There will be a DuBois veterans display, a potluck dinner and lots of conversation with our veterans. All veterans and the public are invited to attend to learn some fascinating history and to share yours. For more information, call 304-578-7707.
l Veterans Appreciation Day — Show your patriotism by attending the annual Veterans Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Guest speakers will be former and active duty military personnel speaking on “The Continual Cost of Freedom.” Special music will be provided by the Fayetteville Community Chorus.
Monday, Nov. 11
l A new documentary film, being released on Veterans Day at Lewisburg Cinemas 8 at 7 p.m., is likely to ignite renewed conversations about how best to care for our returning vets and their families.
“HOMEMADE” is the cinematic and profoundly intimate journey with decorated Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen as he navigates civilian life and the effects of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and crippling addiction on his marriage, family, and work.
Heart-wrenching, winding, ongoing (The filmmakers followed Adam and his family for six years, and the film took seven years total to complete.) and unflinching, the film uncovers a conflict between the American ideals of success and personal well-being.
Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question and answer session featuring local veteran’s advocacy and support groups and addiction specialists.
For a complete listing of “HOMEMADE” Veterans Day weekend screenings or information on how to get tickets, visit www.homemadethefilm.com/find-a-screening.
l Former American Prisoner of War (POW) Jessica Lynch will be the keynote speaker for Concord University’s Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. in University Point’s Wilkes Family Chapel on the Athens campus. Lynch, a former private first class with the United States Army, was injured and captured by Iraqi forces after her unit was ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. Lynch’s recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1, 2003, is recognized as the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first ever of an American female. She is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War Medal. There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending. The Concord University Foundation is sponsoring this event. For additional information, contact Dr. George Williams at gwilliams@concord.edu or 304-384-6300.
l American Legion Post 32 and the City of Beckley will host the annual Veterans Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands and walking units). Military vehicles line up at the Third Avenue McManus Trail lot.
l Tamarack will be saluting all military with a free all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10:45 a.m. Veterans and currently serving can participate. Military ID is required.
l Skyline Grill — Veterans Day Buffet from 1 to 7 p.m. Veterans eat free. All others $15.
l Bob Evans will have a select menu and veterans eat free.
l Texas Roadhouse will have a free lunch for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
l Cheddar’s will offer a free appetizer or dessert.
l Chili’s will have a select menu and veterans eat free.
l Fujiyama will offer veterans and active duty 50 percent off their meal.
l Golden Corral will offer veterns a free dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
l IHOP will offer veterans and active duty military three hot-off-the-griddle, world-famous buttermilk pancakes with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping for free between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
l Ruby Tuesday will have a free burger or sandwich with military ID.
l Logan’s Roadhouse will offer a free meal with military ID.
l Chick-fil-A will have a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich with military ID.
l Yummi Japan will offer a 10 percent discount.
l Olive Garden will have a free entree from a select menu.
l Texas Steakhouse will have a free meal from a select menu.
l Dobra Zupas is always closed Sunday and Monday but will honor a 10 percent discount on Tuesday and Wednesday with military ID.
l Top Knot Coffee will offer a 10 percent discount.
l Cathedral Cafe will offer a free dessert.
l El Bandido Mexican Restaurant will offer a 10 percent discount.
l Pies & Pints will offer a 15 percent discount for veterans and active duty.
l Secret Sandwich Society will offer a 10 percent discount.
l Sheetz will offer a free meal and a free car wash. Military ID is required.
l Shoney’s will have a free breakfast bar from opening to 11 a.m. Military ID is required.
l Bridge Walk - Veterans Day Walk - $49 per person (regular $72). Reservations recommended.
l West Virginia State Parks will offer 50 percent off all regular lodge and cabin rates through Nov. 15. Military ID or veterans is required.