Veterans Day events

Today
Summers Middle School will present the 13th Veterans Day Program at the Summers Middle School auditorium at 10 a.m. Secretary of State will be the guest speaker. Students and faculty will honor veterans in multiple ways throughout the program. Local veterans are invited to attend. Pictures of veterans are needed for a video. If you have pictures please submit them (with names) at https://tinyurl.com/veteransphotos. For more information, caontact Kari Vicars at kvicars@k12.wv.us
Friday, Nov. 8
WVSOM’s chapter of the Association of Military and Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (AMOPS) will honor people who have served in the U.S. military with the organization’s annual Veterans Day dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
This event will be held in the Conference Center of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Student Center in Lewisburg. Veterans may attend the dinner at no cost, while non-veterans may attend for a $5 donation.
To RSVP or request more information, contact Blackford at bblackford@osteo.wvsom.edu.
Sunday, Nov. 10
DuBois on Main will host a special Veterans Day observance from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the group’s community room at 116 Main Street in Mount Hope. There will be a DuBois veterans display, a pot luck dinner and lots of conversation with our veterans. All veterans and the public are invited to attend to learn some fascinating history and to share yours. For more information, call 304-578-7707.
Veterans Appreciation Day — Show your patriotism by attending the annual Veterans Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Guest speakers will be former and active duty military personnel speaking on “The Continual Cost of Freedom.” Special music will be provided by the Fayetteville Community Chorus.
Monday, Nov. 11
A new documentary film is being released on Veteran’s Day at Lewisburg Cinemas 8 at 7 p.m. is likely to ignite renewed conversations about how best to care for our returning vets and their families.
HOMEMADE is the cinematic and profoundly intimate journey with decorated Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen as he navigates civilian life and the effects of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and crippling addiction on his marriage, family, and work. Heart-wrenching, winding, on-going (the filmmakers following Adam and his family for six years, and the film took seven years total to complete) and unflinching, the film uncovers a conflict between the American ideals of success and personal well-being.
Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question and answer session featuring local veteran’s advocacy and support groups and addiction specialists.
For a complete listing of HOMEMADE Veteran’s Day weekend screenings or information on how to get tickets, visit www.homemadethefilm.com/find-a-screening.
Former American Prisoner of War (POW) Jessica Lynch will be the keynote speaker for Concord University’s Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. in University Point’s Wilkes Family Chapel on the Athens campus. Lynch, a former Private First Class (PFC) with the United States Army, was injured and captured by Iraqi forces after her unit was ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. Jessica’s recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1, 2003, is recognized as the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first ever of an American female. She is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War Medal. There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending. The Concord University Foundation is sponsoring this event. For additional information, contact Dr. George Williams at gwilliams@concord.edu or 304-384-6300.
American Legion Post 32 and the City of Beckley will host the annual Veterans Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units). Military vehicles line up at the 3rd Ave McManus Trail lot.
For the eighth year every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will host a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to honor the men and women of the armed forces.
All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from one of 10 entrées. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering a free meal and a free car wash.
Meal includes a six-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz location. Stores offering car washes will also provide a free car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Shoney’s, as an iconic all-American restaurant brand, will thank the nation’s veterans and troops with a free breakfast bar when Veterans Day is being observed as a federal holiday from opening to 11 a.m.