Today
l Mount Hope Heritage and Hope Inc. will sponsor a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. at Kilsyth Freewill Baptist Church.
The event will feature musical performances by children from the Mount Hope area and guest speaker Chaplain Mark Iobst from the Beckley VA Medical Center.
This is the second year for the program and Brenda Troitino, a board member with Mount Hope Heritage and Hope, said she hopes to see veterans and others from throughout the area.
“Mount Hope has a very rich history of veterans in our community,” she said of the reason they began the event. “Beckley has programs to honor their veterans, Fayetteville has a program, so last year we decided to do this.
“Where would we be without our veterans?”
Sunday, Nov. 10
l DuBois on Main will host a special Veterans Day observance from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the group’s community room at 116 Main Street in Mount Hope. There will be a DuBois veterans display, a pot luck dinner and lots of conversation with our veterans. All veterans and the public are invited to attend to learn some fascinating history and to share yours. For more information, call 304-578-7707.
l Veterans Appreciation Day — Show your patriotism by attending the annual Veterans Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Guest speakers will be former and active duty military personnel speaking on “The Continual Cost of Freedom.” Special music will be provided by the Fayetteville Community Chorus.
Monday, Nov. 11
l A new documentary film is being released on Veteran’s Day at Lewisburg Cinemas 8 at 7 p.m. is likely to ignite renewed conversations about how best to care for our returning vets and their families.
HOMEMADE is the cinematic and profoundly intimate journey with decorated Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen as he navigates civilian life and the effects of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and crippling addiction on his marriage, family, and work.
Heart-wrenching, winding, on-going (the filmmakers following Adam and his family for six years, and the film took seven years total to complete) and unflinching, the film uncovers a conflict between the American ideals of success and personal well-being.
Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question and answer session featuring local veteran’s advocacy and support groups and addiction specialists.
For a complete listing of HOMEMADE Veteran’s Day weekend screenings or information on how to get tickets, visit www.homemadethefilm.com/find-a-screening.
l Former American Prisoner of War (POW) Jessica Lynch will be the keynote speaker for Concord University’s Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. in University Point’s Wilkes Family Chapel on the Athens campus. Lynch, a former Private First Class (PFC) with the United States Army, was injured and captured by Iraqi forces after her unit was ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. Jessica’s recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1, 2003, is recognized as the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first ever of an American female. She is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War Medal. There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending. The Concord University Foundation is sponsoring this event. For additional information, contact Dr. George Williams at gwilliams@concord.edu or 304-384-6300.
l American Legion Post 32 and the City of Beckley will host the annual Veterans Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units). Military vehicles line up at the 3rd Ave McManus Trail lot.
l Tamarack will be saluting all military with a free all you can eat breakfast from 7 to 10:45 a.m. Veterans and currently serving. Military ID required.
l Skyline Grill — Veterans Day Buffet from 1 to 7 p.m. Veterans eat free. All others $15
l Bob Evans will have a select menu and veterans eat free
l Texas Roadhouse will have a free lunch for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
l Cheddar’s will offer a free appetizer or dessert
l Chili’s will have a select menu and veterans eat free
l Fujiyama will offer veterans and active duty 50 percent off their meal
l Golden Corral will offer veterns a free dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
l I-Hop will offer veterans and active duty military three of hot-off-the-griddle, world famous Buttermilk Pancakes with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping for free between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
l Ruby Tuesday will havea free burger or sandwich with Military ID
l Logans Roadhouse will offer a free meal with Military ID
l Chick Fil A will have a f ree original Chick Fil A sandwich with military ID
l Yummi Japan will offer a 10 percent discount
l Olive Garden will have a free entree from a select menu
l Texas Steakhouse will have a free meal from a select menu
l Dobra Zupas is always closed Sunday and Monday but will honor a 10 percent discount on Tuesday and Wednesday with Military ID
l Top Knot Coffee will offer a 10 percent discount
l Cathedral Cafe will offer a free dessert
l El Bandido Mexican Restaurant will offer a 10 percent discount
l Pies & Pints will offer a 15 percent discount for veterans and active duty
l Secret Sandwich Society will offer a 10 percent discount
l Sheetz will be offering a free meal and a free car wash. Military ID required
l Shoney’s will have a free breakfast bar from opening to 11 a.m. Military ID required
l Bridge Walk - Veterans Day Walk - $49 per person. (Regular $72) Reservations recommended.
l WV State Parks will offer 50 percent off all regular lodge and cabin rates through Nov. 15. Military ID or Veterans required.