Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.