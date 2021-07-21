As festivals once again return, so do the vendors that many see as the cherry on top of those festivities.
The 56th West Virginia Water Festival, set to take place July 24-31 in Hinton, will be no different.
The Vendor Event at the water festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, July 30, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in downtown Hinton.
After canceling last year due to coronavirus restrictions, Kendra Ratliff, volunteer and vendor event coordinator for the festival, said she is happy to welcome back the vendors, many of whom feel like family.
“Whether they are returning or new, we’re super excited for (the vendors) to be back and super excited to bring something to the community,” Ratliff said.
“They’ve had a rough year.
“The vendors I consider to be family.
“They’re all good friends of mine, and once they’ve been here once, we stay in contact.”
Being with friends and family is what many missed most during Covid quarantines, and water festival vendors say it’s reconnecting with those friends and family that keeps them coming to the festival each year.
Angela Stafford, a water festival vendor for going on four years, said the opportunity to connect with people is the entire reason she started her business.
Stafford, a respiratory therapist in Shady Spring, moved to West Virginia roughly a decade ago and was looking for a way to meet new people.
She was working night shifts at a hospital and was stuck in the routine of working at night, sleeping during the day and not doing much else.
That’s when she chose to become a Scentsy consultant, a company which specializes in selling an array of fragrant items including candles, essential oils, wax melts and body products.
“It’s been a blessing in a number of different ways,” Stafford said. “I’ve built a team of ladies and guys. Some of them do it full time; some do it part time like me ... it’s just a way to get out and meet people.”
Having been a Scentsy consultant for nine years, Stafford said she was thankful to have a group of people she could lean on during those tough times last year.
Though it’s a little more challenging to sell scent-based products without meeting people face to face, Stafford said she found ways to be creative and make it work.
“When we were all quarantined and isolated, being able to do Facebook lives and Zooms made us feel more connected, so we were together, apart,” Stafford said.
Stafford said the water festival will be her fourth event in 2021 now that Covid restrictions are being lifted and she has enjoyed once again making connections with a variety of people.
“As things are opening back up and as this kind of stuff starts happening again, I think it’s just a sign that things are kind of normal again,” she said.
“We’re getting back to life and not stuck in our own little bubbles anymore.
“We’re humans. We’re social creatures and we need each other.”
She added that the desire to be social is part of the reason people go to festivals, and vendors are a big part of that.
“At a music festival, you go to listen to music but while you listen to music, you wander around and check out what the booths have to offer or at wine festivals you go to drink wine, but you also go for the food vendors, to shop and to see what’s out there,” Stafford said.
“There are no festivals without vendors.”
To connect with Stafford on Scentsy products go to http://angelastafford.scentsy.us.
Another vendor excited for her return to the water festival is West Virginia native Gini Nelson.
Nelson has been a vendor at the water festival since 2012.
When she first started, she was living in the area and had a face painting booth called Cheeky Art.
She has since moved on from painting after an injury to her hand and now operates her own business called The Stamped Flamingo, which specializes in making personalized everything from shirts and key chains to license plates, quilts and so much more.
Nelson, who is originally from Cedar Grove in Kanawha County, moved to Robersonville, N.C., in 2017, but the added miles did not stop her from coming to the water festival.
“My roots are (in West Virginia),” Nelson said.
“I have history there. It will always be home even though we moved down here.”
Nelson struggled to maintain her business during the height of the Covid lockdown last year.
Nelson said she started 2020 with a calendar of events, at least one event per month that she attended as a vendor, but as the year progressed, those events were slowly canceled.
Nelson said she is also a certified master pet groomer and works full time at a veterinarian hospital but was furloughed during all the Covid quarantines as pet groomers were placed in the same category as hairdressers and not deemed essential.
This meant, like many others across the country and across the world, Nelson was stuck at home with limited outside interaction.
“It was disheartening; it really was,” Nelson said.
“As a vendor you look forward to real interactions with people.”
Though she was able to keep up with her Stamped Flamingo business through online sales via Facebook, Nelson said she missed the festival atmosphere, particularly the water festival.
“We have a lot of friends around that area and we see a lot of returning faces,” she said.
“Even when I was there face painting, every year I would see the same kids and watch them grow up.”
From the vendors to the visitors, after so many years, Nelson said everyone who comes to the event feels like family.
“It’s that southern hospitality,” Nelson said. “Everybody is friendly and loves to talk.”
She added that Ratliff is also a big reason why she and many other vendors look forward to the water festival year after year.
“All of her vendors are her family,” Nelson said. “(Ratliff) treats you like family.
Whether you are a vendor or not, she meets everyone with a radiant smile that’s contagious, and that helps a lot with the friendly atmosphere.”
Items sold by The Stamped Flamingo can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/719744171817402.
Not only does the West Virginia Water Festival attract vendors that are right in their backyard but it’s also a favorite for those who live far away.
Among the most long-standing vendors of the water festival are Rose and Manuel “Manny” Gonzalez, owners of the Taco Trolley, which specializes in Tex-Mex cuisine.
Rose Gonzalez, 70, of Fries, Va., said she and her husband have been coming to the West Virginia Water Festival for the past 12 years.
She said they travel with the Taco Trolley to festivals all over Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky year-round and just stumbled upon the West Virginia Water Festival while looking for festivals online.
“We didn’t know much about it, but we went that first year and really loved it,” Rose Gonzalez said.
She said the water festival has so much local support that people will attend regardless of the number of vendors scheduled or the size of the event list.
During the first few years they attended, Rose Gonzalez said less entertainment was offered and not as many craft vendors, but she has since seen that change for the better.
“Now it’s really blossomed and has a little bit more or everything,” she said.
Despite its cancellation last year, Rose Gonzalez said she expects the water festival to attract an even bigger crowd this year as has been the case at the few festivals they’ve attended in 2021.
“We just did a festival on the Fourth of July in Radford, Va., and that one was unbelievable,” she said. “It looked like double from the last time, which probably has a lot to do with everyone coming out from Covid cabin fever.”
Even after a year when the majority of their events were canceled, Rose Gonzalez said they pulled through by remaining optimistic and believing that eventually the Taco Trolley would return to festivals near and far.
Rose Gonzalez said she knew several vendors who were not as optimistic and completely closed their business as a result of Covid, but she and her husband were determined to make it through.
She said they posted on the side of streets selling lunches and dreaming of the day they’d be able to return to festivals.
“We have quite a following on Facebook and we always post where we going to be at and people look for us,” Rose Gonzalez said. “We didn’t want to disappoint them.”
She added that Ratliff has already informed the couple that people have been inquiring whether the Taco Trolley will be at the water festival this year and are looking forward to its return.
“We’re excited to do it again,” Rose Gonzalez said. “A lot of the people, we look forward to seeing them every year — we know their spouses and their children; they’re like family.”
Having been to more festivals and events than she can remember with her husband, Rose Gonzalez said the people make the water festival what it is.
“The people really do make the festival,” she said. “They’re so friendly. They would take their shirt off their back to help you out and they all carry that same exact personality. It’s truly like you’re at a family reunion every time you go. It’s a beautiful experience and a beautiful little hometown.”
To find out more about the Taco Trolley go to https://www.facebook.com/TacoTrolley.