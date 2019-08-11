Two Jan-Care Ambulance employees passed away Saturday after a vehicle accident in Nicholas County.
According to Nicholas County emergency dispatchers, the accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on U.S. 19 in the southbound lane.
Paul Seamann, public information officer for JanCare Ambulance, said it was a two-vehicle accident involving a semi truck and an ambulance with JanCare, carrying two EMTs inside. He confirmed both EMTs were dead at the scene, according to a report from WVNS 59 News. Seamann said the EMTs did not have a patient on board, as they were returning to their station from a hospital-to-hospital transfer in Morgantown. Both the driver and the passenger were returning to their normal work schedule from having two days off.
Additional details on the accident have not yet been confirmed, but according to social media posts made by Jan-Care Ambulance employees, two EMTs, Brittany Young and Doug Dick, were inside the ambulance when the accident occurred. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Seaman released this statement on behalf of Jan-Care:
“We just want to send our most thoughtful condolences out to the families of two of our employees who tragically lost their lives this morning. We appreciate all of the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by all of those on the scene. We are still working with the families and with investigation to see what happened during the situation. Our members live their lives giving for others and this is just one of those situations where things didn’t work out as we had hoped for them.”
State Police and the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department were among law enforcement that responded to the accident.
— Jordan Nelson