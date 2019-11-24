Vaught Neurological Services, PLLC, is expanding to provide easier access of care to the people of Wyoming County, and BK Vaught, MD, and Rachael Riggins, MSN, FNP-C, are accepting patients at their new satellite office location in Oceana, three days a week.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 833 Cook Parkway in Oceana, they are sharing offices with The Foot and Ankle Clinic of the Virginias, which will continue to serve its patients Tuesday and Thursday.
According to a press release, Riggins has already begun seeing patients as of Nov. 18, and Vaught will begin seeing patients Dec. 13.
The new location will offer follow-up visits for established patients who have been seen at least once in Beckley by Vaught, EMG/NCV testing for established or new patients. The testing is performed by Vaught (a board-certified EMG specialist) and is typically scheduled on Fridays, the press release stated.
All insurances are accepted, but a referral is required. All scheduling will be coordinated through the main location in Beckley.
Contact 304-252-4222 for more information, to make an appointment, or to change an existing appointment.
