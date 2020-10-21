Vandals target Dorie Miller Park

LEWISBURG — The same weekend that reports surfaced about political sign destruction in eastern Greenbrier County, a city park was targeted with another type of vandalism.
Spray paint-wielding vandals struck Lewisburg’s Dorie Miller Park sometime Saturday night, according to Public Works director Roger Pence. The damage was discovered by a park worker Sunday morning.
“We deal with this on a regular basis,” Pence told The Register-Herald on Wednesday. The city’s Police Department is investigating the incident.
Pence said the vandal or vandals were responsible for 10 defacements in all, spraying messages containing “juvenile stuff — bad spelling and bad language.”
He said the messages weren’t threatening in tone and didn’t target a particular group.
“There were a couple of political comments made, just for the shock factor,” Pence said. “Nothing too sophisticated.”
The messages were sprayed on sidewalks, basketball courts, two restroom walls and a stop sign.
Pence said the stop sign can’t be cleaned; its replacement cost is $30. City workers scrubbed off the rest of the paint. Pence said the total cost of the damage would include around $30 in cleaning supplies, plus the man-hours it took to remove the paint.
Mayor Beverly White mentioned the vandalism at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting, saying, “It’s hard for me to believe someone would want to damage someone else’s property — the city’s property.”
Pence agreed that it’s disappointing the incident occurred. He said measures to secure the park’s restrooms are already in the works.
“We’ve been considering locks on the restrooms for some time,” he said.
While the city was waiting for the bugs to be worked out of the relatively new technology under consideration and for the pricing to find its level, Pence said he expects to move forward now with locks that work on a timer, automatically opening and closing at set times. He hastened to add that the system has safeguards to prevent someone from being accidentally locked in overnight.
The same locking system, he said, may also be used at Lewisburg’s Hollowell Park and on City Hall’s exterior public restrooms.
Pence said, if nothing else, the timing is bad to pull the trigger on this expenditure, with the close of the parks season drawing near.
But he’s making the best of the situation, saying by spring (when parks reopen) city officials will have completed testing the new locking system at Dorie Miller and will be ready to plot a course forward.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com