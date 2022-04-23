smithers — With many options facing them in a wide-open, information-saturated world, it helps for students to begin assessing their future a little earlier these days, counselors at Valley PK-8 say.
A spring career fair titled “When I Grow Up” was staged at the Smithers school recently.
The career day was geared toward students in grades 5-8 to give them exposure to career choices they previously may not have considered.
The goal, according to school counselors Cara Stewart and Tammie Dillon, was to build self-awareness, learn about potential careers and develop a plan for meeting future goals.
It marked the first such gathering at the school since the onset of Covid-19 and the transition period from Valley High School to the current school set-up, according to Principal Lee Loy.
“We do plan to do it every year to build on it,” said Stewart, the elementary counselor for Valley PK-8. In recent years, the school has made the move to middle/elementary “so we (she and Dillon) both really wanted to have the career fair to start talking to our kids, getting them thinking about careers early on, because we know that in high schools they do a lot of job fairs, but having this conversation and getting these kids to start thinking about their career and what they want to do” earlier is critical.
“We teach based on 16 career clusters, and so we wanted each of those clusters to be represented by two different professionals,” Stewart said of Wednesday’s event.
“Each professional is within the same field but they do very different things.
“We wanted the kids to understand that, even if they want to be a doctor or be a veterinarian, to also understand that there are lots of different positions within that field that they’re still doing the things that they’re interested in or that they love.”
Dillon, the middle school counselor, said community members were very receptive to participating in the event. “Community outreach is important for a lot of these professions, so it’s good for the business, for the individual and for our students,” she said.
While Stewart said many students today are “pretty savvy,” she says helping them explore myriad options is crucial.
“I don’t think that they know what all is out there,” she said.
The counselors both said that, following a long Covid break, it is important to resume the career dialogue again in earnest, and that the younger grade levels are the best place to start.
According to Dillon, the school has a careers teacher in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) for middle school, and a career and technical education (CTE) room that includes areas of concentration such as health sciences for elementary students.
Organizations from the 16 major career clusters which were represented on Wednesday were: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, ZMM Architects and Engineers, Invenergy, Sarah Goodyear Studios, Water Stone Outdoors, University of Charleston, Gauley Bridge Elementary School, City National Bank, United Bank, Fayetteville Town Council, Adventure Res, New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau, Serendipity Spa, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Army National Guard, Black Hawk Mining, Thermal Engineering International, The Gaines Estate, ACE Adventure Resort, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Virginia Tech and 160 Driving Academy.
