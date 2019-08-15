Valley College to host 'Day of Caring' Saturday

A local college has taken it upon itself this year to fill large shoes as they host their own rendition of Beckley's annual event, Day of Hope, with a "Day of Caring."
In conjunction with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Valley College in Beckley will host Day of Caring this Saturday at their location at the Town Center Mall on New River Drive. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will provide children ages 4 to 17 with gear as they head back to school.
Pastor John Jordan of Calvary Assemblies of God has been organizing Day of Hope through the non-profit Convoy of Hope since 2013, and told The Register-Herald he felt led to offer a rest to the organizers this year and to instead offer a worship service, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Day of Hope is set to return in 2020.
"When we heard Day of Hope was happening this year, all of us here at Valley College scrambled together to figure out what we could do to help," Beth Gardner, Vice President at Valley College, explained. "We were so lucky to find out everyone in the community wanted to help."
Day of Hope, a day typically dedicated to pampering children as they head back to school, offers children free haircuts, family portraits, new shoes, school supplies and a bag of non-perishable food. This year, at Day of Caring, Gardner said the community has come together in doing their best to mimic some of the services typically offered at Day of Hope.
In the lobby of Beckley's Valley College, staff and students are working to get everything together for Saturday. Each child in attendance will get toiletries, including toothbrushes and shampoo, a pair of shoes, and a backpack full of school supplies.
"The only requirement is for a child to receive the items, they must be present at the event," Gardner said. "We can't give items to parents who don't have all their children with them."
Each child will also be sent home with a bag of food donated through community partners.
The event is completely free of charge, and Gardner said folks at Valley College hope to give away all items they have collected for the children.
"They just have to walk right through the door at Valley College and we will take care of them," she said. "We are so excited for the day."
Community partners who have made Day of Caring possible at Valley College include the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Rex's Barber Shop, All Seasons Landscaping, Revive Hair Studio, Wal-Mart, Shady Spring Dental Care, Jodi Farley, General Manager of Skyline Lodge, Pub & Grill, Liberty Dental, Movement Mortgage, Stanaford New Beginnings Church, the Beckley Rotary Club, the Carpenter's Corner, Dr. Dan Foley, Eckley Orthodontics, Dr. Bailey and Dr. Cassis.
