Valley College will host a career fair Thursday at its Beckley campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be free and open to the public, and those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers from roughly 40 different companies throughout the region.
Kelli O'Neal, Valley College's campus coordinator/bursar, said those who attend and are interested in finding a job at the event should bring in their resumes and dress for success.
"Some employers there will be doing interviews on the spot," O'Neal explained. "In one of our previous career fairs, someone was even hired on the spot, so this a really good chance for those seeking career opportunities."
On top of the roughly 40 vendors planning to attend, Valley College will also have a booth set up at the fair to provide information on its courses and enrollment for those who are interested.
Around 60 students currently attend Valley College at the Beckley campus, O'Neal said, and those students will be split up to pass out their own resumes to vendors present.
"We know a lot of people in our community are looking for jobs and don't know where to go to find them, so we feel presenting them with 40-some vendors in a setting like this will make them feel more comfortable," she said. "Instead of having to go seek out an employer, it will all be in one place and all employers are looking to hire."
Vendors scheduled to be present at the event include:
New River Healthcare; U.S. Census; REM WV; Saunders Staffing; United States Army Recruiting Center; Mountain Heart; Army National Guard; Hilltop; Raleigh County Commission on Aging; Dermatology Center; National Park Service; Doug and Lucy Hospice House; Raleigh General Hospital; Wyoming Council on Aging; Lifeline Addiction; Summersville Regional Medical Center; Pinelodge; Ansted Center; Coordinating Council for Independent Living; PAIS; FMRS; JanCare; City of Beckley IT Department; WV Work Force; Beckley Fire Department; CAMC General; American Red Cross; The Big Dawg Radio; Congresswoman Carol Miller Office; Southern Communications Radio; and ETNA Health WV.
