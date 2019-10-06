Nearly 30 employers were present Thursday at Valley College’s career fair on its Beckley campus, connecting students and graduates to career opportunities.
Daniel DeVor recently graduated from one of the school’s online programs. With a degree in business administration, the 22-year-old has been searching for a job in his field.
“I was looking for something involving data entry, or clerical work, just something in the business field,” DeVor explained. “I did most of my degree online, so I haven’t had much face-to-face contact, which is why I wanted to make sure to come out today.”
U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., had representatives present at Thursday’s career fair, which allowed DeVor to make connections, in hopes of one day working for her.
He said Valley College’s persistence in helping its students really shined through Thursday, and they always go out of their way to make sure their students are taken care of.
“It’s just wonderful. Most colleges just send you on your way once you’re finished there, but Valley isn’t like that. They help you write your resumes, they help you make connections, they do it all. They just truly care about you,” DeVor added.
Courtney Bradley is currently studying at Valley College to be a medical assistant. Although not quite finished yet, she’s already searching for job opportunities.
“My end goal is to be a registered nurse,” she explained. “I’ll get my certification in medical assisting, get a few years of experience, but then I’d like to study to be a licensed practical nurse, and eventually go forward,” Bradley said. “I’m still studying at Valley, but having them give us the opportunity to meet with potential future employers, it’s just awesome.”
Amy Castle, the director for career services at Beckley’s Valley College, said the school hosts the career fair twice a year, to make sure they help their students and members of the public find job opportunities in the area.
“We enjoy providing opportunities to students and graduates to meet face to face with employers in the area that are providing for various positions,” Castle said. “It’s always good for the students because the employers that come here are actually looking for positions to be filled.”
Beckley’s Valley College will host another career fair in April 2020.
