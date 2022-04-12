Beckley VA Medical Center Women Veterans Program has partnered with Bonnie’s Bus, from WVU Cancer Center, to provide mammograms to female veterans in a three-part series.
The following visits have been scheduled:
l Princeton: April 19, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Princeton Rescue Squad’s parking lot, located at 704 Maple Street.
l Lewisburg: April 22, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Greenbrier County VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 208 Shamrock Lane, in Ronceverte.
l Beckley VAMC: Sept. 16, more information will be announced at a later date.
Bonnie’s Bus will be on site to do mammograms. Women veterans age 40 and above are eligible for a screening mammogram.
Appointments for mammograms are required. To make an appointment, contact Wanda Richmond, program manager, at 304-255-2121, extension 4176. If there is no answer, leave name and phone number.
There will also be education booths and giveaways at each event.
All participants will receive a ticket for a gift basket drawing.
Women veterans who are not enrolled in VA for health benefits may still attend.