Correctly buckling a child into a car seat can make all the difference in whether that child survives a car accident.
“If a child is improperly buckled into a safety seat, that can cause more injury than if they were not in a car seat,” explained Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. Parker.
“It is very important a child is buckled in properly,” Parker emphasized.
“Every 32 seconds in 2017, a child under 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash,” said Amy Boggs, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Child Passenger Safety Program coordinator. “Correctly using car seats, that are both size-appropriate as well as age-appropriate, is the best way to keep your children safe.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half (46 percent) of car seats are misused.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and while fatalities and injuries declined in 2017, there is still work to be done to completely eliminate these preventable tragedies, according to officials.
Car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference.
“In 2017, nationwide, 312 children under the age of five were saved because they were correctly using restraints,” Boggs said. “Child safety seats matter and having the right car seat installed and used the right way is critical.”
Too often, parents move their children to the front seat before they should, which increases the risk of injury and death, even if they are buckled up.
The safest place for all children under 13 is in the back seat, according to officials.
In 2015, about 25.8 percent of children four to seven years old who should have been riding in booster seats were prematurely moved to seat belts, and 11.6 percent were unbuckled altogether.
Parents and/or grandparents who have questions about the proper way to install a child safety seat and/or how to place a child in the seat are urged to visit the county Sheriff’s Department, Parker said.
The Sheriff’s Department has two officers specially trained in child car seat safety.
“We’ll be happy to show them the proper way to buckle a child into a seat,” Parker noted.
Officers also check child safety seats during routine traffic stops, Parker said.
Current state law requires all children eight years and younger to be properly secured in a federally-approved child safety seat.
If a child reaches the height of four feet, nine inches before his/her eighth birthday, a seat belt is legally sufficient, based on state code.
The Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement law, which means law enforcement officers can ticket the driver if a child is not properly restrained in an approved child safety seat.
Parents/guardians should register car seats and booster seats with the seat manufacturer in order to be notified in the event of a recall.
Parker offered the following tips to protect children in car seats, noting that age, weight, and height are all variables for child safety seats:
l From birth to one year of age, or up to 20 pounds, children should be in a rear-facing infant safety seat in the back seat of the vehicle. Rear-facing seats are designed to support the baby’s head, neck and back and to reduce stress to the neck and spinal cord in the event of a crash.
l From one to four years, or 20 pounds to about 40 pounds, children should be in a forward-facing child safety seat, with a harness, for toddlers at least one year old and weighing at least 20 pounds.
A forward-facing car seat has a harness and tether that limits the child’s forward movement during a crash.
l From four to eight years: Booster seats are for children under four feet, nine inches tall. A booster seat is designed to hold the child so the lap and shoulder belt fit properly. The lap belt should be low and tight across the hips and the shoulder belt should fit across the chest and not rest on the stomach area or against the neck or face.
l All children under 12 years of age are required to ride in the back seat.
