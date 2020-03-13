The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved a waiver for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to prepare to feed children if West Virginia schools close due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
The approval followed a letter of request from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) who was concerned over the potential threat. The approval allows West Virginia to be reimbursed for the meals provided to the most vulnerable students across the state outside of the school setting to avoid unnecessary large groups during the outbreak.
“West Virginia is home to over 120,000 children who receive free school meals. This is more than 120,000 children who would go hungry without schools providing the food these children and their families rely on," Manchin said in a press release. "The USDA has approved the waiver application for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to ensure these students don’t go hungry if West Virginia schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak."
As of 11:15 a.m. Friday, school officials had not yet made the decision to close schools.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH