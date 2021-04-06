Betty Harrah, sister of Steven Harrah, places her hand on a memorial with her brothers name during the UBB Remembrance ceremony held at the Raleigh County Courthouse on Main Street in Beckley Monday afternoon. The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster occurred on April 5, 2010 located in Moncoal. Twenty nine miners at the site was killed and the accident was the worst in the United States since 1970. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)