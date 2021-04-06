Beckley took time on Monday with a brief ceremony to remember the 29 coal miners who died in an explosion 11 years ago at the Upper Big Branch mine in Raleigh County.
“For while we do take a moment just to remember – let me assure you that the other 364 days of the year we don’t forget those who were lost that day or the loved ones who were left behind to cherish their memory,” said Beckley Councilman Kevin Price, who hosted the memorial observance outside the Raleigh County Courthouse.
In the House of Delegates, Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, took time to honor the men lost in the mine explosion.
“We stand to remember how 11 years ago we came together at a time of great sadness to lean on each other in the unique and caring way that is West Virginia in support of family, friends and neighbors.”
After observing a 9-second moment of silence in the House, Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, led with a prayer: “Lord, we would continue to pray for the comfort of the family, friends and co-workers of our 29 miners.”
The UBB victims:
● Carl Acord, 52.
● Jason Atkins, 25.
● Christopher Bell, 33.
● Gregory Steven Brock, 47.
● Kenneth Allan Chapman, 53.
● Robert Clark, 41.
● Charles Timothy Davis, 51.
● Cory Davis, 20.
● Michael Lee Elswick, 56.
● William I. Griffith, 54.
● Steven Harrah, 40.
● Edward Dean Jones, 50.
● Richard K. Lane, 45.
● William Lynch, 59.
● Nicholas Darrell
McCroskey, 26.
● Joe Marcum, 57.
● Ronald Lee Maynor, 31.
● James E. Mooney, 50.
● Adam Keith Morgan, 21.
● Rex L. Mullins, 50.
● Joshua S. Napper, 25.
● Howard D. Payne, 53.
● Dillard Earl Persinger, 32.
● Joel R. Price, 55.
● Deward Scott, 58.
● Gary Quarles, 33.
● Grover Dale Skeens, 57.
● Benny Willingham, 61.
● Ricky Workman, 50.