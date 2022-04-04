Upper Big Branch Remembrance ceremony set for noon

Twelve years ago, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch coal mine in Raleigh County claimed the lives of 29 workers.
On Tuesday, community members in Raleigh County will gather near the county courthouse in downtown Beckley for a remembrance ceremony to honor the 29 miners who were lost.
The ceremony will take place at noon at the Miners Memorial Garden near Shoemaker Square adjacent to the Raleigh County Courthouse.
The ceremony will be centered around a plaque in the garden which lists the names of all those who died.
The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster occurred on April 5, 2010, roughly 1,000 feet underground in Raleigh County at the Upper Big Branch coal mine located in Montcoal. Twenty-nine out of 31 miners at the site were killed. The coal dust explosion occurred at 3:27 pm. The accident was the worst in the United States since 1970.
The Upper Big Branch Remembrance has been spearheaded by Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, since 2011 in collaboration with the city of Beckley, the Raleigh County Commission, The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Raleigh County and city of Beckley First Responders.