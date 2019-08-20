The Resort at Glade Springs will no longer operate Woodhaven and Stonehaven golf courses starting Saturday morning, after the Glade Springs Village Property Owner's Association (POA) terminated a prior agreement that allowed The Resort to manage the golf courses and provide other maintenance and services.
In a Tuesday email, The Resort officials told property owners that the Glade Springs Village Property Owners' Association will take over management of both courses, which are built on common property at Glade.
"Recently, The Resort was informed that the POA Board intended to abruptly cancel the agreements in place that allow the Resort to operate Woodhaven and Stonehaven golf courses," the email reads. "These agreements have been in place for years and were scheduled to end at the end of this year.
In the email, the POA said that it would take over management of the two, 18-hole golf courses on Saturday.
The email added that the Resort will no longer provide golf course maintenance, tee times for property owners, management of Woodhaven Clubhouse, cart rentals at Woodhaven, maintenance for Woodhaven pool or housekeeping, maintenance, food and beverage, retail sales and Wi-Fi communications.
The Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association (GSVPOA) cancelled the agreement under a state law that allows a property owner's association to cancel any agreement made under a board of directors not elected by members.
It was unclear Tuesday how the termination would impact service at the golf courses or influence real estate sales or property values at Glade Springs.
The GSVPOA had filed a lawsuit in Raleigh County Circuit Court last week, alleging that property owners were and are being deprived of "substantial and material monies that it could have and should have used to benefit GSVPOA and to maintain common elements," under the direction of a board that Gov. Jim Justice had appointed.
The property owners want a court-ordered special accountant to look into the financial standing of Glade Springs and want to know if three Justice-appointed board members had failed to act in the best interest of homeowners and if they breached fiduciary duties to the owners.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and possible punitive damages.The services termination and lawsuit is connected to the convoluted business relationships at the gated community, which is owned by Justice.
The Resort was first owned by Slab Fork Coal Company which established it as a private resort and golf course in Daniels in the 1960s.
In 2001, Elmer Coppoolse bought The Resort from then-owner Bill Bright. The Arkansas-based Cooper Land Development saw an opportunity and purchased acreage around The Resort.
After Cooper's purchase, the GSVPOA was formed and began planning Phase 2 of a residential community for homeowners. The first wave of homes (Phase 1 and The Farms) had been established decades earlier.
The group sold lots to buyers who agreed to build homes in Phase 2 to highly specific standards. The POA also built the golf courses, a pool, a clubhouse, a lake and other amenities.
GSVPOA collects fees to maintain the common areas in Phases 1 and 2 and The Farms.
In 2010, six years before he was elected governor, Justice purchased the majority of Glade Springs Village from Cooper Land. He also purchased the majority of The Resort from Coppoolse through Justice Holdings, a family business that lists his daughter, Jill, as an officer.
Justice Holdings became the lead investor of The Resort, giving Justice the title of "declarant" and making him responsible for appointing board members. Through EMCO Hospitality, Coppoolse maintained co-ownership and continued managing The Resort.
The purchase was the second resort ownership for the Justice Family Group, which purchased the Greenbrier Resort in May of 2009.
Coppoolse is also COO for The Greenbrier.
Justice appointed a board of directors to GSVPOA that included Coppoolse, and Glade property owners Elaine Butler and James "Terry" Miller.
Like Coppoolse, Butler and Miller are connected to Justice in business dealings outside of The Resort. In April, all were named in a federal subpoena of Department of Commerce records related to a pro golf tournament at the Greenbrier and Old White Charities, a charitable organization associated with the golf tournament.
In April, Justice told the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce that he was a major financial contributor to Old White and that his dealings have been ethical.
•••
In 2018, GSVPOA members said that they wanted more transparency from the board and disputed the board's account of which entity was responsible for $14 million in maintenance and development costs.
They also questioned whether the board could operate in the best interest of property owners if it was heavily influenced by Justice's business associates, including Coppoolse, who also had a stake in The Resort.
In May, property owners opted for an independent board of directors, ousted the previous board and elected a completely new board of David McClure, Cindy Fernald and Allen Teinert.
Teinert had been on the Justice-appointed board for several years but has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Under the new board, GSVPOA filed the lawsuit last week, naming EMCO Hospitality, Coppoolse, Butler and Miller as defendants.
In the suit, GSVPOA alleges that Coppoolse had led the Justice-appointed board, with the other members following his lead and failing to represent owners' interests.
The GSVPOA suit charges that the former board never provided proper accounting of golf fees from resort guests who were using the facilities, as guaranteed in agreements made in 2001 and 2003. The suit also alleges that property owners were not given adequate financial accounting records required under a lease agreement for the pro shop and food and beverage services at Woodhaven.
Also mentioned in the suit is the $14 million in development and maintenance costs.
Not all Glade Springs property owners agreed with the new GSVPOA board's plan to operate the two golf courses.