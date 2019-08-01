The Wyoming County Commission was awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for runway improvements at Kee Field, near Pineville.
The work will be completed in two contracts.
One contract was awarded to Benchmark Construction for $213,000 and the other went to Mid Atlantic Construction for $82,200.
Both companies were low bidders, with the contracts approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Improvements will include sealing and marking 3,701 feet of existing runway as well as edge draining.
The federal government provides funding for maintaining as well as improvements at the airport, explained Jason Mullins, commission president.
The money cannot be used for anything but improvements at the airport, he emphasized.
And, the FAA is adamant about keeping the airport open, Mullins said.
He said it is one of only a few smaller airports remaining in southern West Virginia.
“As long as it is not a financial burden to the county and is still being used, I think we need to keep it open,” Mullins said.
l l l
Kee Field serves public-use general aviation aircraft and corporate aircraft.
The facility also serves as a refueling stop for aircraft from across the country.
More than 2,000 flights a year come into the airport, according to officials.
There are also several emergency landings there each year.
The airport’s location, fuel prices, and other information are widely available through aviation magazines and brochures, as well as from flight directors across the country.
Additionally, several planes are stored in hangars at the airport, Mullins said.