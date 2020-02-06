Large amounts of rainfall hit southern West Virginia Thursday resulting in several flood zones throughout the area, forcing county superintendents to make the decision to dismiss schools early.
Several counties, including Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties, made the decision to dismiss students from school early Thursday, in hopes of getting students home before high water began to collect.
Although the rainfall hit hard, National Weather Service meteorologists assure the rain will begin to subside come Friday morning. However, knowing an end may be in sight didn't keep from some road hazards taking place throughout the area Thursday.
Schools in Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties will be closed Thursday, and Fayette will be running on a two-hour delay.
In Raleigh County, the small town of Killarney, which is about five miles from Sophia, experienced high water resulting in road closures. Coal City Road passing through Killarney was filled with roughly four feet of water with water overflow from Farley Branch and Stonecoal Creek. Officials closed the road to keep drivers from trying to pass through.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the Coal City Road was still closed.
The driveway and bridge off of Ritter Drive in Daniels leading to the Raleigh Center, a nursing and rehabilitation center, experienced large amounts of crumbling. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, one side of the driveway and bridge sported wide cracks, which officials said was due to flooding and poor construction of the entryway. The entryway is the only way in and out of the facility.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, along with the State Police, were working to clean up the scene around 2 p.m., closing it off to traffic for safety precautions.
Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials also ordered those who live on Violet Lane in Beaver in Raleigh County to evacuate their homes due to high water and overflow from Beaver Creek. The order was given around 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Raleigh County Courthouse and the Judicial Annex Building also closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday due to potential high water and flooding.
Another portion of Coal City Road near Lego in Raleigh County was also closed Thursday around 1 p.m. due to rising water, as well as Rural Acres Drive in Beckley. Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, a Coca-Cola truck was stuck in the area of the main road due to rising water along Rural Acres. Traffic was backed up for a brief period, but the truck was eventually pulled out of the water, clearing the area.
Folks were still encouraged to refrain from driving through the area if it wasn't necessary.
National Weather Service Meteorologist from Charleston, Cara Gregg, reported to The Register-Herald Raleigh and Summers Counties had already received around one and a half to two inches of rainfall by 1 p.m. Thursday. She said by 7 a.m. Friday morning, the area will probably see another half inch of rain.
"There is definitely potential for high water in the area, so folks should make sure they stay from areas known for flooding," Gregg said. "It wouldn't be safe to drive through those areas."
Although rain had taken over the forecast, Gregg reported the precipitation will switch from rain to snowfall between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday morning, which result in a 20 degree temperature drop.
"It won't be a lot of snow, but there may be some accumulation in that area, possibly about two to three inches," Gregg said.
l l l
In Wyoming County, about two inches of rain had fallen by 12:30 p.m. Thursday with more expected throughout the afternoon.
Waterways were roaring and a seemingly endless rain ponded on the roads, in yards and parks, any horizontal surface.
Students were sent home at 11 a.m. and the county courthouse closed at 1 p.m.
The Guyandotte River was expected to crest around 1 a.m. Friday morning at 12.5 feet, just six inches under flood stage, according to Dean Meadows, Emergency Services director.
As a result, low lying areas, with poor drainage, would have high water some time during the evening, Meadows explained.
“I'm concerned,” Meadows said of the river's crest, “that's after dark, which can be dangerous.”
He expected problem areas to include New Richmond Bottom, Williamson Branch, Briar Creek, Matheny, Mullens, among other flood-prone areas.
While no main roads were blocked by early afternoon, some of the secondary roads were expected to be covered before the storm left the area late Thursday afternoon.
l l l
By 4:30 p.m. Thursday, all Greenbrier County waterways had apparently reached their peaks without threatening residences or other buildings, according to Mike Honaker, director of the county’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Honaker cautioned, however, “We have to wait and see how the storm runoff affects each of the rivers and streams before we let down our guard.”
He noted that, while there was water across some low-lying roadways that caused traffic to be rerouted in certain areas, “We fared pretty darn well.”
Among the few trouble spots were the tunnels at Harts Run and Caldwell, where daring motorists foundered while trying to drive through high water.
“We had a couple of people who tried to go through the tunnels and stalled out, so traffic had to be rerouted,” Honaker said. “But we haven’t seen any injuries, so we’re not in bad shape.”