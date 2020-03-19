chrleston – Following Governor Justice’s recent Executive Order to limit restaurants and bars, the Tourism Office is calling on all restaurant owners across the state to share updated hours of operation, available dining services and more.
All collected data will be populated and promoted on WVtourism.com. The goal of this initiative is to share real-time information with residents and visitors on which dining establishments are open, operating and call out those who may be offering new carry out, drive-thru and delivery services.