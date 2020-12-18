Raleigh County Sheriff's Department officers are investigating complaints that a Shady Spring woman has posted multiple internet videos of herself engaging in "inappropriate/explicit activities in local public settings," Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter has confirmed, but the woman at the center of the controversy said Friday that she has done nothing illegal.
Local residents were outraged at a video that appeared on pornhub, a Canadian-owned internmet pornography website. The video, made by Lateesha Ward of Shady Spring, apparently showed Ward returning produce and a ham to local store shelves after performing sexually explicit acts with the food items in a store restroom.
Ward said she records and edits videos for pornhub.com. She has produced the videos for a number of years and has a link to the porn site on her personal Facebook page.
Ward, a mother of three who grew up in Mount Hope, said she receives money for posting the videos on pornhub. She said that she has paid for her house and supported her children by doing the videos.
"Everything I do is legal," said Ward. "I like doing fetish videos. I enjoy it.
"I love it," she said. "The 'normal people,' they have a problem with it."
Ward makes videos, she said, at the request of her fans on the porn site.The fans, who call her Empress, have "fetishes," and Ward accommodates their fetishes in videos.
Some of the things she does, such as drinking her own bodily fluids, are shocking to the people she calls "normal people."
She says that she does those things because she enjoys them and because she believes they have health and beauty benefits.
It is a bonus that she is able to make money by doing what she enjoys doing and that she pleases her many "fans," she added.
"I enjoy it. I like it. It's my work," she said. "I love my body so I do what I want to do to myself and record it and just have people watch me.
"That's lovely to me. I love it.
"You love me this much, to pay me to do this? Something that's natural to do? Why wouldn't I?
"I'm not a stripper," she said. "I think there's a difference. I do it in my own home."
According to Ward, she came under fire when local people discovered the grocery store video. Some sent racist and misogynistic messages to her, she says.
At the request of a fan, Ward said, she went to a store restroom near where she lives and performed sexually explicit acts with a squash, a cucumber and a packaged ham.
Why?
"Because I can be and do anything my fans need me to be," she said. "I love my fans. On bad days, they keep me going.
"I post, 'What do y'all want me to do for you, baby?' and they tell me what they want me to do.
"It's not up to me," she added.
Ward admits that the video, which she claims to have shot and edited, appears to show her placing the produce back in the vegetable aisle. The fate of the ham was uncertain.
"You have to watch the video," she said, when asked whether she had placed the ham back on the shelf.
Ward would not say whether or not she had actually gotten the food items from the store shelves or if she had placed them on the shelves after bringing them out of the restroom.
"Who said I put it back? They're making assumptions," said Ward. "Their eyes can be deceived."
The video was posted about three months ago. Ward said she made the video at least eight months ago.
Earlier this week, she said, local residents began reacting to the video. Many people posted to Facebook and began tagging Ward in the posts. Some residents were concerned that Ward had links to pornhub videos on her personal Facebook page, which she also uses to post pictures of her children.
Ward told The Register-Herald that she loves her children more than anything.
A number of people reported the grocery store porn video to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
By Thursday evening, Sheriff Van Meter was aware of it, although it was unclear if the video was made in a Fayette or a Raleigh grocery store restroom.
The Sheriff's Department made a post to Facebook on Friday morning to alert the public that the department was aware of the incident.
"The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of a female posting internet videos of herself engaging herself in inappropriate/sexually explicit activities in local public settings, including a grocery store," the post stated. "A criminal investigation of those activities is underway.
"The female involved has been identified by investigators. Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation."
Ward said that she did not hear from authorities but that she contacted the Sheriff's Office when she learned that her pornhub video was being investigated locally.
"I called them," she said. "Like I said, here ya'll go, again."
Sheriff Van Meter did not comment Friday on the video or the investigation.
Ward reiterated that the pornhub video made in the grocery store is legal. She said she has no plans to stop making the fetish videos and that, if people were not on porn sites, they would not have seen it.
She added that the video has had more than one million "clicks" since the controversy started.