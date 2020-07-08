CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice is pushing back the start of the school year to assess the impact of Covid-19 as confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease are on the rise in West Virginia.
Right now, Justice is circling Sept. 8 on his calendar for a start date, but not in ink. The date could change.
“We are going to target a start date of Sept. 8 for schools,” Justice said Wednesday during a press briefing. The governor said he would address a possible start date for high school football games on Friday.
Justice said the date will still allow for schools to get in all the necessary hours and end the year in May.
“I am going to assure you beyond any doubt I am not going to move until I am absolutely as sure as I can be that our kids are going to be safe,” he said.
Meanwhile, determined to reopen America's schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts don't bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public health officials' safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive.
Shortly afterward, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be issuing new guidance next week “that will give all new tools to our schools.” The advice will keep students safe, he said, but "the president said today we just don’t want the guidance to be too tough. ”
With millions of the nation's parents anxious about their children's safety in the fall — and their own work interruptions if they must stay home — Trump continued to inject politics into public health. He accused Democrats yet again of wanting to keep schools closed for election-year reasons rather than health concerns. And he issued a veiled threat to CDC officials over their reopening guidelines, saying, “I will be meeting with them!!!”
Justice said the extra time in West Virginia is needed to watch how the new outbreaks are going and plot a course to start schools safely.
“Our kids need to be in school, they’ve got to get in school,” he said, but it must be done as safely as possible, not only for everyone in school but for others who come into contact with the kids at home.
“If we can buy ourselves more time, the better off we will be,” he said. “That’s exactly what we are doing.”
In Raleigh County, school administrators are still working on plans for the new year with an option that a virtual school model will be offered for all students, according to a report by WVNS-TV.
Randy Adkins, assistant superintendent for Raleigh County Board of Education, told the TV station that virtual school is "an option for parents if they are concerned or they feel this would better meet their child’s needs.”
If parents or students wish to apply, they have until Aug. 1.
The school district received more than 4,000 responses from parents on a back-to-school survey. Board members are using those and a survey of staff and teachers to piece together a plan.
Raleigh County Board President Larry Ford told The Register-Herald on Wednesday that plans are a bit of a moving target right now and that nothing was set in stone.
“We have to continue to adjust based on what comes down from Charleston,” he said.
Wyoming County is in a bit of a wait and see mode, too, though its officials continue to plan for the year ahead.
“Wyoming County Schools stands ready to defer, in any regard, to the judgment of Gov. Justice and State Superintendent Clayton Burch as to when students should return to school,” said Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools superintendent.
“The safety of the children we serve and our employees is at the forefront of all we do,” she said. "Wyoming County Schools will continue to plan for re-entry so we are ready, when the time comes, to provide the safest environment possible where children will be happy while they are learning.”
— Josephine Moore for The Register-Herald and The Associated Press contributed to this story.