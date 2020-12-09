The body of a sixth victim at a house fire in Greenbrier County was discovered Wednesday afternoon, according to County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
County officials are calling for compassion and prayers for the families involved in two fatal fires on Tuesday as well as the many emergency crews who responded to both fires.
Details regarding the second fatal fire were released Wednesday by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
The bodies of five victims – including three young children – were recovered Tuesday as a result of a fire at a home near Williamsburg. Following a search of the area Wednesday, crews uncovered a sixth victim roughly 24 hours after the fire was initially reported.
The residential house fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Flynn’s Creek Road.
Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to the fire scene in addition to fire departments from Clintonville, Frankford, Williamsburg, Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Tri-County, Smoot, Rainelle and Fairlea, as well as Fairlea Ambulance Service.
Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office also arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the origin of the fire, which totally destroyed the home.
Four victims who suffered fatal injuries were located and removed from within the residence and another fatal victim was located outside of the home.
Crews on the scene continued to search for a possible sixth victim from within the interior of the structure.
The body of the sixth victim was discovered around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff Sloan said the victim was found in the same general area where the other victims were located.
All of the victims will be transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office for examination.
Three of the victims, a second grader, a kindergartener and a child in Pre-K, have been confirmed as students at Frankford Elementary School, according to an email from the school’s principal sent to parents.
“Our hearts are saddened to hear of the deaths,” writes Frankford Elementary School Principal Linda King in the email. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to their family.”
She added that counseling will be available to students during this difficult time and encourages parents to be “especially sensitive and prepared to offer support” to their children.
The identity of the remaining victims has not been released.
Investigators have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading up to the deaths.
The investigation is continuing as evidence at the scene is being examined and processed.
Specific details of the investigation, including the manner and cause of death, will not be released pending confirmation by the State Medical Examiner.
Corporal S. W. Hudnall of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator.
The first fatal fire on Tuesday occurred around 7 a.m. at a residence on Alta Drive near Asbury.
This fire claimed the life of Inge Kizer, age 80, of Asbury, according to information from the Greenbrier County sheriff’s office.
Many of the fire departments in the area were called to respond to both fires and expressed their thoughts on social media of the toll battling two consecutive fatal fire has taken.
“We at Frankford Fire come to our communities and friends, humbly asking for your thoughts and prayers.” read a message on the Frankford Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. “Greenbrier County (families) have endured several tragedies in the last 24 hours.
We ask that you continue to keep all of our Firefighters, LEO's, EMS, and Dispatchers in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to serve our communities today and going forward. It has been a rough, sad, and truly heartbreaking 24 hours in our county...”
The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department asked for prayers for Greenbrier County and “all of the first responders and dispatchers in the county that has had to endure the tragedies in the last 24 (hours). We all would greatly appreciate it.” They wrote on Facebook.
Mike Honaker, the director of Homeland Security in Greenbrier County also had this message for residents.
“In the next few days the media will be reporting on an unspeakable tragedy that occurred in Greenbrier County, and when you hear about it, your stomach will be sickened and your eyes will well with tears,” wrote Honaker on his Facebook page Wednesday.
“As you pray for the victims' families, please be mindful of the men and women of law enforcement, our fire departments, rescue crews, and 911 dispatchers who have answered the call to wade into the muck and mire of human tragedy that forever impacts and changes their lives,” Honaker posted. "The first responder community of Greenbrier County needs your prayer today, as well as in the days to come. We are all devastated and heartbroken by yesterday's chain of events. #GreenbrierCountyStrong #EarthToGod.”