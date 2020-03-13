West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday schools will be closing, effective immediately, due to the potential threat of the coronavirus COVID-19; however, faculty and staff are still to report to school.
Justice made the announcement shortly after the decision was made to cancel all extracurricular activities early Friday morning, and he has not yet made a decision on when schools will open back up. Soon after the governor's announcement, President Donald J. Trump declared the virus a national emergency.
"I'm closing the schools; that's all there is to it," Justice stated in a press conference. "We'll close the schools for as long as we have to close the schools."
Although West Virginia is the only state without any confirmed cases, Justice said he, without a doubt, knows it is present.
"We know it's here; let's be real. We just haven't found it, but it's got to be here," he said. "Within every way we possibly can, we are going to try to take care of those kids. You have to look at my heart and know that in every way we are going to try to take care of those kids. There's times in your life when you have to say we're going to take care of every single person in this state."
During the governor's press conference he said he made the decision not just for the benefit of the students, but also for the teachers. He said he felt West Virginia had a lot of elderly teachers, who are more at risk for the virus. However, after Justice's announcement, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) said all school faculty and staff are still to report.
"While schools are closed to students, faculty and staff are expected to report to work," the WVDE press release stated. "The WVDE has been working with county superintendents for several weeks to update emergency preparedness plans, which will now be implemented. Each county has worked with its local health department to meet the specific needs of children, families and communities."
West Virginia isn't the only state to shut down schools due to potential spread of the virus. As of Friday evening, other states had decided to close as well, including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
One Fayette County teacher feels closing the schools in West Virginia was necessary, and social distancing will keep the virus from spreading further.
"I think we need to take precautions not to overburden our health care system," Oak Hill High School teacher Kim Cortines said. "Since we do not have the luxury of a vaccine at this time, I feel that this closure is not unwarranted.
"Hopefully all will be back in class soon," she said.
Many have expressed concern over the children who get their main source of food from the school system, and according to State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, state officials have been preparing for weeks on ways they can support students if the threat were to take place.
Several counties throughout the region are currently working together to distribute free meals to students during the closure. Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer said during the conference the National Guard will be operating on an emergency basis similar to the way they did during the floods in 2016. He said they will be working to respond to needs as they come forward.
While schools are shut down, medical officials are still urging citizens to practice good hygiene. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the following:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid exposure to others who are sick.
• Stay home when you are ill.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH