Five schools in Raleigh County will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 8, because of Covid outbreaks and the number of students in quarantine, Raleigh School Superintendent David Price announced Thursday.
In a recorded message sent to parents after 5 p.m., Price said that Liberty High School, Independence High School, Independence Middle School, Beckley-Stratton Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School will all be closed due to a "high number of Covid-19 cases and quarantines."
Students in the four schools will return to their classrooms on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Those students who are in quarantine will not return to their schools until their quarantines are completed, Price added.
