Unless historian buys Burleson, city will expand parking

Beckley Common Council has taken the first step to add parking in downtown Beckley – through the planned demolition of a historic building on the Raleigh County Historic Register.
And that is raising a ruckus.
Last week, council passed the first reading of an ordinance that will allow the city to purchase the Burleson building from United Bank for $111,000. The building sits at the northeast corner of Earwood Street and Woodlawn Avenue
The building is listed as No. 31 on the Raleigh County Historic Register, but a specific history of the building is not listed on the site.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday that the Burleson building is badly deteriorated and hosts "squatters." He claims it is not in the Courthouse district.
Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward I), who voted in favor of the parking plan, said Monday that the city must get permission from the city's Historic Landmarks Commission prior to demolishing the building.
The commission was formed in the 1990s to review architectural changes to downtown Beckley. The Beckley Courthouse District is on the National Register, although its status is endangered, state officials have said.
If the ordinance passes on second reading July 24, Rappold said the plan is to demolish the building for parking expansion.
The city's parking expansion plan and the past actions of the commission drew ire on Monday from David Sibray, a board member of the non-profit Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) and a former chairman of the city's Historic Landmarks Commission.
Sibray said Monday that the commission has not taken an active role in following state code as it relates to historic preservation in Beckley – a charge that Beckley Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon denied on Monday.
Sibray's group PAWV, which promotes historic preservation in the state, had placed Beckley's Courthouse Square on the endangered historic resources list in 2015 due to the "cumulative removal and inappropriate altercation of historic architecture," Sibray said.
"The Alliance continues to maintain the district's endangered status because of continued, inappropriate alterations and because of the nonfeasance of the members of its landmark commission, who have continued to allow the demolition and the inappropriate alteration of buildings," Sibray said Monday. "With regard to the Burleson building, the law states that the removal of the building is an inappropriate architectural alteration and that the Commission cannot legally permit its proposed demolition."
Being on the National Register allows business owners to apply for federal and state grants to make historically-appropriations alterations to the exterior of the building. Any business owner seeking to change a building in a National Register district must get a "certificate of appropriateness" from the commission.
Sibray added that it is the duty of the commission to "protect properties within the district from inappropriate alterations in all cases, even when those alterations are proposed by other branches of the city government."
Sibray said that state law mandates that commission members enforce their laws and "should seek legal action to protect the rights and benefits of property owners in the district."
"This enforcement should require that they seek clarification from a court, and it is certainly the (commission's) neglect in seeking clarification that continues to endanger the district," charged Sibray.
He said several buildings were demolished illegally under the administration of former mayor Bill O'Brien without intervention from the Commission. He added that "The Hole" — the empty lot downtown caused by the January 2012 fire at three historic buildings — should have been replaced by a structure of "similar height and mass." The city is building a plaza in the space.
• • •
Cannon said Monday that the commission remains active but is currently searching for two new members.
Chairman Jim Chambers, 67, passed away on June 22, and Jeff Lilly is now serving as chairman. Sibray said there should be at least five members on the commission.
"There's a lot of critics," Cannon noted. "Anything that has to do with city government spawns critics."
Cannon said that the commission has always met only when a business is seeking an application for certificate of appropriateness in order to make a change to the exterior of a historic building and that it meets at least once in July to elect new officers.
"If there's something on the agenda that requires a meeting, we meet," he said. "If not, we don't meet."
The last meeting was in February or March but was not official since there were not enough members present for a quorum, a legal requirement for any decision by a board to be binding, said Cannon.
Under state code, the local governing body must appoint five members to the commission and must establish the definition of "quorum" and the conditions and number of meetings each year.
Cannon said that those who apply for a certificate "usually has their ducks in a row and know what they want."
Many are not applying for certificates because they are afraid the process is too daunting, he said.
Cannon added that problems facing owners in the historic district are limited grant funding and obsolete supplies.
"Unless there is money available, saving the building is very difficult," he said, adding that in many cases, "the materials to return it to what it was are not even made anymore."
"Historic Landmarks Commission gets a bad rap because of that," he said. "In most places, the preservation societies would like very much to save all the buildings possible.
"In many places, that's not feasible."
He added that grant monies available to help maintain historic exteriors have decreased over recent years.
Another problem facing Beckley, he said, is that many of the buildings have different architectural styles, unlike a historic district like Williamsburg, Va., which has a distinct theme that makes it eligible for more grants and maintenance products.
Rappold said the city plans to move forward with the parking space expansion and demolition of the Burleson building.
"It's become a festering center of squatters and copper theft, and the building is beyond any reasonable means of renovation," he said. "Parking is such a premium."
He added that the city would not purchase the property if another buyer wanted to buy it and restore the building.
"If some historian wants to come along and buy the damn place and restore it, then bring them on," Rappold said.