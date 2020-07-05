lexington, ky. — More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky.
Among them are:
Adrienne Dye of Lewisburg, majoring in Mathematical Economics.
Andrew Turner of Lewisburg, majoring in Neuroscience.
Kaitlin Morgan of Ronceverte, majoring in Neuroscience.
Laiken Griffith of Daniels, majoring in Chemistry.
Students named to the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.