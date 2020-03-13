The University of Charleston has announced, after careful analysis, they will be transitioning all Charleston and Beckley campus in-seat classes to online instruction. The last day of in-seat classes will be Thursday, March 19, and the first day of online instruction will be Monday, March 23.
Students are required to move out of their residence hall rooms by Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m. Classes are canceled Friday, March 20 to allow students three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) to transition out of campus housing. Students leaving the residence halls will receive room and board prorated credit for the vacated time.
Since classes will be continuing, there are no tuition refunds.
"Students for whom moving out at this time represents a challenge or hardship, may apply to remain in the residence halls by completing and submitting the Special Housing Request form by Tuesday, March 17th at 5p.m.," a press release from the University said.
At this time, no changes in instruction or scheduling will occur for students, faculty, and staff in their online programs, officials said, and all course-related international travel trips are canceled, and all university-related travel will require supervisor approval.
The University of Charleston is still planning to hold its commencement as scheduled on Saturday, May 2. All University of Charleston employees will continue to work their normal schedules, and university offices will be open on their regular schedules.
“I continue to be impressed that our students, faculty and staff have remained calm, focused on our work, and engaged in safe health practices”, Martin Roth, University of Charleston President, said. “We will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation and determine how best to proceed. We are confident that the actions being taken will minimize our students’ and employees’ health and safety risks while bringing the Spring 2020 semester to a successful close.”
Following West Virginia and City of Charleston guidance, large group campus events will be prohibited. Events involving at-risk populations will be postponed or canceled, and the number of student social activities will be very limited.
The University has set up a website with additional information that will be updated as needed at https://www.ucwv.edu/coronavirus-information. Please note that due to the rapidly changing situation, further adjustments to any planning may be necessary.
