United Way of Southern West Virginia will be delivering pre-ordered Krispy Kreme doughnuts Thursday morning.
These volunteers include: Jeremiah Johnson (General Manager - Historic Black Knight) who has been a LEAD participant in planning this fundraiser, Alyce Almond (Employment Services Manager - WV Division of Rehabilitation Services), and Todd McGregor (Director - Summit Bechtel Reserve)
Also on Thursday morning, there will be 4 tent locations (also staffed with community volunteers) set up for in-person sales of Krispy Kreme doughnuts by the dozen between 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. (while doughnuts last).
The cost is $9 for a dozen.
The tent locations include:
Raleigh County:
— Beaver: end of the Kroger parking lot along Ritter Drive
— Beckley: corner lot along N. Eisenhower Drrive and Beckley Crossing (on Golden Corral side)
Fayette County:
— end of the Walmart parking lot in Fayette Town Center (near Arby’s)
Wyoming County:
— Pineville: the EDA Parking lot (506 River Dr Ave)
All proceeds go directly to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia.