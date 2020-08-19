United Way of Southern West Virginia will be delivering pre-ordered Krispy Kreme doughnuts Thursday morning.

These volunteers include: Jeremiah Johnson (General Manager - Historic Black Knight) who has been a LEAD participant in planning this fundraiser, Alyce Almond (Employment Services Manager - WV Division of Rehabilitation Services), and Todd McGregor (Director - Summit Bechtel Reserve)

Also on Thursday morning, there will be 4 tent locations (also staffed with community volunteers) set up for in-person sales of Krispy Kreme doughnuts by the dozen between 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. (while doughnuts last).

The cost is $9 for a dozen.

The tent locations include:

Raleigh County:

— Beaver: end of the Kroger parking lot along Ritter Drive

— Beckley: corner lot along N. Eisenhower Drrive and Beckley Crossing (on Golden Corral side)

Fayette County:

— end of the Walmart parking lot in Fayette Town Center (near Arby’s)

Wyoming County:

— Pineville: the EDA Parking lot (506 River Dr Ave)

All proceeds go directly to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags