On Friday, United Way of Southern West Virginia (UWSWV) accepted a semi-truck full of shoes from GREATS – the first sneaker company to be born in Brooklyn, N.Y. – at their storage site on Stanaford Road.
The shoe donation, which totaled 4,000 pairs and filled nearly 30 pallets, will support the United Way’s Equal Footing Shoe Fund Program, which provides new, athletic style footwear to children ages 1 to 18 who live in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties and the town of Bluefield, Va.
“A child with shoes that do not fit, have holes, or are weather inappropriate faces many challenges, including stigmatization by their peers, inability to participate in physical activity such as P.E., and safety concerns,” stated the official UWSWV website.
“We hope that by providing children with a pair of new, athletic style shoes they are better able to concentrate on things children should be thinking about: school, friends, and fun. We will break down learning barriers to give every child an equal chance in the classroom and in life.”
Upon receiving the shoes, Executive Director of UWSWV Megan Legursky realized that the shoes that the organization received will probably fit only middle and high school-age children's feet. The majority of the donation will go into storage and be distributed as younger children grow into the shoes.
Legursky said she will give the rest of the shoes to other United Ways statewide as well as to local partner agencies and community organizations.
In the United Way’s press release, Legursky wrote that the idea for this sizable donation was presented to her just last week by Mark Holcomb, director of communications at GREATS, which was founded by Ryan Babenzien and Jon Buscemi in 2014.
Holcomb is a Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High School graduate.
“To say we’re excited about this incredibly generous donation is an understatement,” she said. “Mark and I spoke last week about his idea behind this donation.
"I’ve known Mark and the entire Holcomb family since I was in elementary school here in Beckley," Legursky said. "Their caring power for our community here in southern West Virginia is virtually unmatched.”
Originally, the truck was to arrive at Mountaineer Automotive on Eisenhower Drive. The Holcomb family had been longtime owners of the dealership before selling it recently.
However, once everyone arrived at the dealership to begin unloading, they realized it would be much easier for the semi-truck containing the shoes to drive directly to UWSWV’s storage site.
Legursky credited Holcomb and his father, Donnie Holcomb, alongside Greg and Trena Dacal at American Electric Equipment Inc., as being the masterminds behind executing such a smooth delivery and transportation.
Trena Dacal, who co-owns American Electric Equipment Inc. and the storage building with her husband, is the chairman of the United Way Board of Directors.
“I’m so grateful they’ve figured out the logistics and I can be here to help with receiving and distributing," Dacal said. "This act of kindness makes me smile so much. I can’t say how thankful we are to Mark and GREATS for extending such a heartfelt donation to our United Way of Southern West Virginia. It just goes to show that even if someone leaves southern West Virginia, it doesn’t mean their heart does.”
Legursky also thanked Summit Bechtel Reserve, which is renting out the storage building and collaborated with United Way during the delivery process.
Questions specific to the organization’s Equal Footing Shoe Fund Program, as well as requests for shoes, can be directed to Community Impact Coordinator Christina Cowley at ccowley@unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111.