United Bankshares, Inc., recently reported record earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $106.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up significantly from earnings of $40.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020.
First quarter of 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.64%, 9.97% and 17.20%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.82%, 4.82% and 8.77%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.
Record earnings for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2020, were primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation acquisition and a lower provision for credit losses primarily due to better performance trends within the loan portfolio and an improved future macroeconomic forecast under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard.
“The first quarter of 2021 was another great quarter for United Bankshares, and UBSI continues to be one of the best performing regional banking companies in the nation,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “We earned record net income of $107 million, record diluted earnings per share of $0.83 and delivered an annualized return on average assets of 1.64%. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well for continued growth as the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the first quarter of 2021 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2020 included merger-related expenses of $1.6 million. There were no merger-related expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2021.
As of March 31, 2021, United has consolidated assets of approximately $27.0 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 223 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI."