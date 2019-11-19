United Bankshares, Inc., the parent company of United Bank, and Carolina Financial Corporation, the parent company of CresCom Bank, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
The combined organization will be approximately $25 billion in assets and will rank in the top 35 largest banks in the U.S. based on market capitalization. The transaction will result in a combined company with more than 200 locations in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation.
United will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Carolina Financial in exchange for common shares of United.
Richard M. Adams, chairman and CEO of United, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Carolina Financial Corporation and the opportunities it affords both organizations. Our companies share complementary cultures, a commitment to our customers, and a focus on serving our communities. This transaction represents a significant step towards continuing to grow United’s presence in the Carolinas.”
United, with locations in seven states plus the District of Columbia, entered the North and South Carolina markets in 2017.