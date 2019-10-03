The #400 United Food and Commercial Workers in Charleston has reached out to Kroger corporate officials about reports of restructuring at West Virginia stores, a regional director for UFCW said Wednesday.
Bryan Bond, regional director for #400 UFCW, reported that union field representatives who visit Kroger stores had reported to him Monday that Kroger workers had concerns about a series of meetings being held this week among Kroger corporate representatives and Kroger store managers and assistant managers.
One meeting was held on Monday, prompting Bond to reach out to Kroger officials to gain information on behalf of union members.
“I don’t have anything official back from the company,” Bond said Wednesday afternoon. “We have asked them, and we’re waiting back for that response.”
Local Kroger workers and a manager told The Register-Herald that a manager from the Beaver Kroger store had been eliminated, following the Monday meeting.
Kroger corporate officials in Roanoke did not comment except to say that Kroger had not fired “all” store managers in West Virginia on Tuesday.
“Kroger doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation,” said Allison McGee, a corporate affairs manager for Kroger.