RACINE — Under a blazing hot sun on Monday, shortly after strains of "Amazing Grace" had faded into the heavy air, politicians and union heads took the stage at John Slack Memorial Park to urge hundreds of workers at the annual United Mine Workers of America's Labor Day Picnic to remember the union.
The outing was certainly an Appalachian picnic, from the foil-wrapped chili dogs and gospel sing to the kids' inflatable "bouncy house" at the edge of the festivities and the long line at the pig roast.
But appended to the bursts of kids' squeals and conversation and cheerful reunions was a substratal burden.
This was the annual UMWA picnic, important enough to briefly draw out UMWA President Cecil Roberts.
Members of the Boone County Democratic Executive Committee were serving the hotdogs. Blue T-shirts emblazoned, proudly in gold, with "West Virginia Union Thug" were going for a $20 donation to the AFL-CIO, and talk among retired miners centered on past battles that had been fought, and won, by the UMWA.
State politics and the upcoming 2020 election permeated the shindig.
Early in the gathering, Roberts made a speech and left. Other union leaders and politicians took the stage after Roberts, ostensibly to celebrate the past 129 years of the American labor movement, which gave the nation's workers a 40-hour work week, the eight-hour work day, maternity leave, fair wages, industry safety standards, workers' compensation and the unemployment system.
AFL-CIO president Josh Swords told the large crowd that, over the past 40 years, pay for CEOs has risen by 940 percent while pay for workers has increased by only 12 percent.
"That explains why we are all witnessing this phenomenon of the rich getting richer and us having to do even more and more to scrape by," Swords, a former American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia worker, told the crowd. "Over those same 40 years, union membership density, which is the percent of union labor in the entire workforce, has gone from 25 percent down to 10 percent.
"Now, brothers and sisters, there's a direct correlation here," Swords said. "As union membership declines, CEO compensation goes up, and that explains something.
"That explains why these out-of-state millionaires and billionaires like the Koch brothers put so much money into our elections, because they know that legislation like right-to-work and the rolling back of coal mine safety standards, that it will slowly decrease the amount of union participation in the work force, and it's paying off for them."
He said that the past five years have brought an "all-out assault" on American workers' benefits. He identified Republican state Sen. Mitch Carmichael as a "puppet" for out-of-state corporations.
"That's why these out-of-state corporations are putting money out there, because then they get the puppets like Mitch Carmichael and his cronies to do whatever they want," Swords said. "But I'll tell you this: Good things are happening. People are fighting back."
He reported that West Virginia school teachers and service personnel led a nationwide revolution when they walked out of schools across the state in February 2018 and, briefly, again in February 2019, in protest of low pay, high health care costs and an educational package that would have harmed West Virginia students.
Since their walkouts, said Sword, more than half a million workers have followed the state's teachers in strikes and almost a million workers have joined a union, turning around a trend of Americans leaving unions.
He added that unions have a higher approval rating in 2019 than they have had in the past 50 years.
"They see that direct correlation, and they know the only fair shot at the bargaining table they have is if they're in a union," Sword reported.
Retired miner and lifetime UMWA member Manuel Ojeda said Monday that his union membership had helped him during his career as a miner. One of his most poignant helps, he said, came when Arch Coal bought out Amhurst Coal Company, which had signed an agreement with Ojeda that offered him certain compensations for switching from one job to another.
According to Ojeda, Arch Coal did not want to honor the agreement Ojeda had with Amhurst. Ojeda said he filed a grievance and an arbitrator ruled in his favor, but Arch Coal management planned to buck the agreement anyway.
"The company still thumbed their nose at that agreement, said, 'We're still not going to pay you,'" Ojeda recalled. "I went to Jack Perry, the president of District #17 (UMWA), at the time.
"They took my case to federal court. It did not cost me a dime."
In the end, Ojeda said a federal judge with a well-known prejudice against organized labor ruled that Arch Coal had to honor Ojeda's agreement and pay him $18,000 that he had earned under the terms of the Amhurst agreement. Without the help of the union, he said, the average worker does not have the educational background or resources to fight a coal company in court.
"I could sit down and talk for hours about the times that I've personally been helped," he said.
Politicians and political activists weighed in at the picnic.
Boone Democratic Executive Committee President Sue Ann Zickefoose said that her county commission, deep in coal country, is around a million dollars in the hole after multimillion-dollar coal companies filed bankruptcy, laid off the mostly all-male workforce without pay and then re-opened mines under different trade names.
"There's been so many coal companies that filed bankruptcy and changed their minds," she said. "We'll start with Massey."
Those companies dodged taxes on some property, under a state guideline that gave breaks to idled mines. The Boone school district suffered but caught up, said Zickefoose, who is also Boone County circuit clerk.
County coffers are still feeling the loss, she added, and miners are still out of work.
Partly, she blames President Donald Trump for not upholding campaign promises to miners.
"He made promises," she said. "He promises miners everything.
"Miners have suffered all these years, and it was a ray of sunshine," Zickefoose said. "They thought, 'Oh, he can bring them back,' and he has made it worse.
"My county's suffering right now. Mining is gone."
Stephen Noble Smith, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate who has a unionized campaign staff and who has vowed not to accept money from a corporation, told the crowd that increased poverty in the state is linked to reduced union membership.
"That's why we don't have a middle class in West Virginia," Smith said. "We need a labor union where 30, 40, 50, 60 percent of our workers are in a union."
Smith said politicians present themselves as false saviors of West Virginia's workers.
"No politician has ever saved us, and they're not going to save us now," he said. "It wasn't a politician that won the mine wars.
"It wasn't a politician that fought for black lung (benefits for miners) from the beginning. It wasn't a politician that started the teachers' and school service personnel's strike, and if we want the state that we need for our families, it's not going to be a politician who saves us," Smith said.