More than 60 members of the South Central Labor Council District 1199 and others gathered at Harper Mills, a Stonerise Healthcare facility in Beckley, on Friday to pray and to draw attention to what they say are contract violations by Stonerise management.
SEIU #1199 members who work at Harper Mills and in the community, local supporters, and members of the United Mine Workers of America were among those who gathered to draw attention to union concerns, SEIU District 1199 Research and Communications Specialist Jordan Pomeranz reported.
Clyde McKnight, former president of the South Central Labor Council, held an opening prayer. He also expressed hope that Stonerise Healthcare would honor the contract that had been mutually agreed upon.
“We continue to ask Stonerise Healthcare to act in good faith and honor the contract,” said Leigh Ann Day, a coordinator with SEIU District 1199. “A longtime union member leader at the facility was recently terminated, even though she has been an exemplary employee. She served the residents of our community for 26 years,” she continued.
A representative of SEIU told The Register-Herald on Friday that Harper Mills workers reported to their union leaders that they were banned from going to the restroom except on their breaks and at lunch and that supply closets at the facility are kept locked so that certified nursing assistants (CNAs) are unable to immediately gather necessary supplies for their jobs.
Those were two of the issues that violate the contract agreement between SEIU members and Stonerise.
"Members who work at Harper Mills care greatly about their work and many spend long hours at the facility," said Pomeranz. "The union and members at the facility are asking Stonerise Healthcare to uphold the contract and make improvements.
"Staffing and quality care remain issues of concern."
A second vigil is planned for next week, an SEIU representative said Friday.