Artwork creatively crafted by a 5-year-old from Shady Spring Elementary received statewide recognition as part of an art festival hosted by the state’s education department.
Using a variety of brightly colored tissue papers which were torn into small strips, glued to a piece of paper and blended with water, Shady Spring Elementary student Jemma Shrewsbury created a masterpiece she called “Unicorn Pegasus Flower.”
Last weekend, Jemma’s artwork was on display at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston as part of the West Virginia Department of Education’s the 2023 Arts Alive Showcase, which recognizes fine arts achievement among the state’s pre-K-12 students.
Jemma’s art teacher at Shady Elementary, Crista Childers, said the piece was actually created in January when Jemma was only 4.
“What I think is most impressive about it is, when you think about early education, most students enter school not even knowing how to hold a pencil, let alone write their name,” Childers said. “So to go from six months ago, Jemma had no experience with school – she maybe didn't know how to hold a pencil, didn't know how to write her name – to creating a work of art that's now state recognized, I think is a huge accomplishment.”
When asked to describe her “Unicorn Pegasus Flower,” Jemma said the flower was a unicorn because it had horns just like a unicorn.
She also said that the colors she used were “unicorn colors,” while pointing to her artwork, which had a mix of blue, green and pink tissue papers.
Though Jemma was somewhat shy in talking about the reason why she loved making art, Childers said Jemma’s artwork kind of speaks for itself.
“Gemma is a really great artist,” Childers said. “She has her ‘Humpty Dumpty’ hanging down the hallway, and it is one of the most impressive ones.”
Childers said Jemma created her unicorn flower piece through a practice called process art.
For process art, Childers said she shows her students different ways of making art instead of leading them through a step-by-step process and having them all make the same thing.
To develop this piece, Childers said she started by showing her students how to make a collage using tissue paper. Next, she showed her students how to use water on their tissue paper collage in order to have the colors from the tissue paper bleed together.
Childers said the last step was adding a bit of flair, so she showed her students how to use paint sticks to add more color and pizazz to their artworks.
“Process art is specifically important for younger kids because it shows them different ways of creating art, but it doesn't specifically tell them exactly what to do,” Childers said. “So I showed Jemma the process of using the bleeding tissue paper with glue and water to create a nice texture, but I didn't say, ‘Jemma, make a flower.’ I just kind of showed her how she could do it and then with her own creativity, she decided what she could do with it.”
