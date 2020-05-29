The University of North Georgia (UNG) honored Timothy Bonnell of Ballard in Monroe County with a “Corps of Cadet Award” for the 2019-20 academic year.
The award, the Richard F. Helmbold Award for Academic Excellence Scholarship, is given each spring as UNG honors students who have excelled in the Corps of Cadets. This year, UNG is still recognizing students’ outstanding performance even as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the final two months of the semester online.
“Although our celebration of student achievement cannot take place in the usual fashion, we are no less proud of them,” Dr. Chaudron Gille, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said. “I offer my heartiest congratulations to all of the award recipients. They exemplify how #UNGleads.”
Retired Army Col. Joseph Matthews, commandant of cadets, echoed that sentiment. He said senior cadets will receive their awards by mail, but returning cadets will have a special ceremony at a later date.
“I wish we could have recognized each cadet publicly this semester,” Matthews said. “But every one of the award recipients has excelled in the Corps of Cadets and their families can be proud of their performance.”
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH