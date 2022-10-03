The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments related to an effort to protect state rights on water and land regulations Monday.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led a 26-state coalition in filing a brief in the case, said the High Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could determine how far the federal government’s regulatory reach extends over rivers, lakes, streams, pools of water, wetlands and more.
“The Supreme Court needs to define once and for all the term ‘waters of the United States’ in such a way that state lands and waters are not subject to the whims of unelected bureaucrats,” Morrisey said. “Not only does the confusion challenge the states’ sovereignty, but it is extremely costly to property owners who can spend years and tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars just getting permission from the federal regulators to build on their own property.”
Morrisey said the central case, Sackett v Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is a decades-long battle over the reach of the federal Clean Water Act.
The coalition filed its amicus brief in support of the petitioners, Michael and Chantell Sackett, of Idaho.
Morrisey said the Sacketts have been trying to build a home on a lot near Priest Lake, Idaho, since 2007, but the EPA “forced them to cease the project because the agency said filling in the lot would affect water flowing into the lake.”
The coalition contends the current definition by a lower court sets “waters of the United States” so broadly that it could be used for a “federal water and land grab.”
“This issue affects not only developers but just about anyone who finds themselves trying to build anywhere near a stream, river, or lake anywhere in the United States,” Morrisey said.
States have historically had extensive authority over water and the land that adjoins it within their respective state borders, he added.
“However, this sovereign authority is now under attack from the EPA and previous court rulings that have too broadly defined which bodies of water and adjacent lands are subject to federal regulation.”
When the Sacketts were first confronted with the problem and went to District Court, that court dismissed the claims. The Ninth Circuit affirmed, concluding that the Clean Water Act precluded pre-enforcement judicial review of compliance orders and that such preclusion did not violate due process.
The Sacketts persisted and, according to records, the U.S. Supreme Court first heard the case in 2012, but only whether the dispute may be brought to court by challenging the compliance order.
Former late Justice Antonin Scalia delivered the opinion of the court, which reversed the lower court order and remanded the case to the lower courts for “further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
But on remand, the lower court upheld the EPA’s determination in the case.
According to an article in the Washington Post, environmentalists fear the court’s conservative majority could dramatically narrow the law’s reach, undercutting the federal government’s ability to protect waterways — and the wildlife for which they provide critical habitat — across the country.
However, the article said, business groups and home builders have cheered the court’s decision to take the case. They argue that legal confusion over the definition of “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, has created regulatory chaos for businesses and property owners.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is quoted as saying in a brief filed, “Without clear guidance from this Court, the Chamber’s members will continue to endure an expensive, vague, and time-consuming process whenever they need to determine whether a project or activity will impact waters subject to federal jurisdiction.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.