new york (ap) — An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the Covid-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.
In West Virginia, the count was 1,607 deaths with a rate of 90 per 100,000 people – the highest of all states and the District of Columbia, which ranked second with a rate of 70.
Also, the state recorded the second highest increase in the number of deaths, a 62 percent jump from the year prior, behind only Vermont’s 70 percent jump in actual deaths.
Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data posted Wednesday, jumped nearly 30 percent in the latest year.
President Joe Biden called it “a tragic milestone” in a statement, as administration officials pressed Congress to devote billions of dollars more to address the problem.
“This is unacceptable and it requires an unprecedented response,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of National Drug Control Policy.
The problem is not new to the Mountain State, which has led the nation for a number of years in the rate of drug overdose deaths. In April, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released preliminary 2000 data, indicating 1,275 confirmed overdoses had been reported, an increase from 878 reported in 2019.
When the record-breaking numbers were reported in the spring, Dr. Ayne Amjad, commissioner and state health officer of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said, “As Gov. Jim Justice has emphasized, while West Virginia is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are also continuing to fight the drug overdose epidemic. This is a disease, not a choice.”
Back in the spring, an increase in overdose deaths had been recorded nationwide. At that time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the recent increase began in 2019 and continued into 2020 before the pandemic. However, the CDC reported increases in overdose deaths appeared to have accelerated during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s report confirmed that hunch.
Experts believe the top drivers of overdose deaths are the growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and the Covid-19 pandemic, which left many drug users socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support.
The number is “devastating,” said Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University expert on drug abuse issues. “It’s a magnitude of overdose death that we haven’t seen in this country."
In a prepared statement, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the nation must take immediate action to address the increase in overdose deaths.
“Today’s heartbreaking milestone makes it crystal clear that we have not done enough, and must take immediate, swift action to address the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation and West Virginia,” Manchin was quoted in the statement. "This also shows that we must have new, dedicated leadership at the FDA that understands the gravity of the drug epidemic and will fight back against the greed of the pharmaceutical industry."
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation's No. 7 cause of death.
Drawing from the latest available death certificate data, the CDC estimated that 100,300 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021. It's not an official count. It can take many months for death investigations involving drug fatalities to become final, so the agency made the estimate based on 98,000 reports it has received so far.
The CDC previously reported there were about 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, the highest number recorded in a calendar year. Robert Anderson, the CDC's chief of mortality statistics, said the 2021 tally is likely to surpass 100,000.
“2021 is going to be terrible," agreed Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco.
The new data shows many of the deaths involve illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most overdose deaths. Dealers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs — one reason that deaths from methamphetamines and cocaine also are rising.
Drug cartels in Mexico are using chemicals from China to mass produce and distribute fentanyl and meth across America, said Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
This year, the DEA has seized 12,000 pounds of fentanyl, a record amount, Milgram said. But public health experts and even police officials say that law enforcement measures will not stop the epidemic, and more needs to be done to dampen demand and prevent deaths.
The CDC has not yet calculated racial and ethnic breakdowns of the overdose victims.
It found the estimated death toll rose in all but four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey and South Dakota — compared with the same period a year earlier. The states with largest increases were Vermont (70 percent), West Virginia (62 percent) and Kentucky (55 percent).