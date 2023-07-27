WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4 percent annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation.
The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2 percent growth rate in the January-March quarter.
Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5 percent annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7 percent annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021.
Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.