Two Wyoming County classrooms are of six West Virginia classrooms who are being recognized nationally for inspiring change in their local communities through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.
The two Wyoming County classrooms are of the nation’s 300 State Finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages 6th-12th grade students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in STEM.
Wyoming County Career and Technical Center in Pineville and Pineville Middle School were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities, a press release stated. All 300 teachers who submitted these finalist proposals will receive one Samsung tablet for their classroom to use, and have the opportunity to advance in the competition with their students for additional prizes.
"Celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2019-2020 school year, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has impacted thousands of lives over the past decade and sparks students’ interest in STEM subjects and civic engagement, while empowering teachers and connecting local communities," the press release stated.
With $3 million in technology on the line, teachers from the State Finalist's classrooms will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.
Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America, said since launching the contest a decade ago, officials have seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation, and this year is no different.
"From suicide prevention to single use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on," Woo said. "We're thrilled to congratulate the State Finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months."
All West Virginia Finalists included Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, two classrooms at Pineville Middle School, Morgantown High School, Wayne High School and Herbert Hoover High School.
